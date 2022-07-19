Aspirants interact with civil servants
Civil Servants Kerala (CSK), a collective of Class I officers of All India Services and Central Civil Services, in association with Mission Better Tomorrow - Nanma, organised an orientation programme for civil service aspirants at St. Teresa’s College here on Tuesday.
Named ‘Excellence-2022’, the programme was attended by students selected from various colleges in the city, besides those from families with limited resources. The initial two hours saw participants interact with those who cleared the examination last year. Senior civil servants too interacted with them.
It was followed by felicitation of civil service examination winners of 2021.
Kerala High Court judge P. Gopinath inaugurated the felicitation ceremony. Loknath Behera, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited; K. Raghavan, managing director, Rubber Board; P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, Coastal Security; and C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), were present.
