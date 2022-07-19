Kochi

Aspirants interact with civil servants

P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, addressing civil service aspirants at a session organised by Civil Servants Kerala in association with Mission Better Tomorrow-Nanma at St. Teresa’s College in Kochi on Tuesday. 

P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, addressing civil service aspirants at a session organised by Civil Servants Kerala in association with Mission Better Tomorrow-Nanma at St. Teresa’s College in Kochi on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Civil Servants Kerala (CSK), a collective of Class I officers of All India Services and Central Civil Services, in association with Mission Better Tomorrow - Nanma, organised an orientation programme for civil service aspirants at St. Teresa’s College here on Tuesday.

Named ‘Excellence-2022’, the programme was attended by students selected from various colleges in the city, besides those from families with limited resources. The initial two hours saw participants interact with those who cleared the examination last year. Senior civil servants too interacted with them.

It was followed by felicitation of civil service examination winners of 2021.

Kerala High Court judge P. Gopinath inaugurated the felicitation ceremony. Loknath Behera, managing director, Kochi Metro Rail Limited; K. Raghavan, managing director, Rubber Board; P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, Coastal Security; and C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), were present.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
civil and public service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2022 11:35:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/aspirants-interact-with-civil-servants-in-kochi/article65659063.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY