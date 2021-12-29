ASI officials visit Monson’s house

Kochi

29 December 2021 21:14 IST

The Crime Branch probing the cases against the alleged fraudster Monson Mavungal continues to await a report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) about the authenticity or rather the lack of ‘antiquities’, which the accused used to show off to spread his sphere of influence.

A report that was expected from the ASI in September last never materialised, leaving the investigation team to fire off a volley of reminders, sources associated with the investigation said.

Yet another team from the ASI visited the house of the self-styled antique collector and alleged conman in Kochi to inspect the ‘antiquities’ on Wednesday. The five-member team was led by ASI Bangalore Regional Director.

They spent around three hours at the house inspecting the items at what the accused claimed to be his private museum. A Crime Branch team led by a DySP was also present during the inspection.

The ASI team has conducted an inspection earlier and the latest team was from what was known as Appeal Committee to initiate further investigation into the findings found during earlier inspection.

The team photographed and analysed the objects and is expected to submit a detailed report, said an officer.