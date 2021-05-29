ASI of Harbour station reported missing

The Palluruthy police have launched a probe for tracing a serving policmeman who has allegedly gone missing since Friday.

The assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Harbour police station, Uthamkumar, has been missing as per his wife’s complaint. The family lives in Pampayimoola within Palluruthy station limits.

The wife, in her petition, alleged that her husband was frequently harassed by the Harbour station Inspector. Mr. Uthamkumar had been served with a show cause notice reportedly for turning up late for duty. As per the petition, he had left the house for replying to the notice on Friday but did not return.

The Palluruthy police have registered a case under Section 57 (missing) of the Kerala Police Act.