ASI found hanging inside police station

P.M. Thomas, 52, Assistant Sub Inspector at the Kadavanthra police station, was found hanging inside the police station on Wednesday.

Policemen, who came for duty in the morning, found his body hanging at the back of the station. The trial in a vigilance case in which Mr. Thomas was an accused was scheduled to begin at the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Wednesday.

Mr. Thomas was on duty on Tuesday night. He went out of the station around 3 a.m. Later, he was found dead by the colleagues who reported for duty in the morning.

The police said that Mr. Thomas had taken 13 days’ of leave to attend the trial in the court and related matters. Mr. Thomas, a native of Mulavukad, was posted as grade ASI in Kadavanthra five months ago. He was arraigned in a bribery case by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2008.