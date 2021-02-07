ASHA workers protest against ‘non-registration’ for vaccine

Kochi

07 February 2021

A group of 27 ASHA workers protested in front of the Binanipuram Family Health Centre in Kadungalloor panchayat on Saturday, on the grounds that their names were not registered for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“Some ASHA workers from the Varapuzha block were not registered for vaccination. ASHA and anganwadi workers and staff at health facilities in nearby panchayats have all taken the vaccine. Some of us have only received a message confirming registration, which means that we will have to wait much longer for the vaccine,” said Prajitha R., an ASHA worker in the area. “The answer to who should have registered the names remains unclear, but it looks like our registration was forgotten,” she added.

Dr. Sivadas M.G., Reproductive and Child Health Officer and nodal officer for vaccination, said registrations were completed after the issue was brought to the notice of health officials. “The institution is responsible for registration of health workers functioning as part of it,” he said. ASHA workers are part of the Primary Health Centre at Kadungalloor and the Binanipuram Family Health Centre, Ms. Prajitha said.

The first dose of the Covishield vaccine has been administered to around 48,000 health workers in the district, Dr. Sivadas said. Another 10,000 health workers will be given the shot before February 10. Vaccination for frontline workers is likely to begin by February 11, he added.

Around 26,000 frontline workers have registered so far. The second dose of the vaccine for health workers will be administered from February 15 onwards.