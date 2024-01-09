GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ASHA workers on the warpath seeking release of pending allowances

January 09, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in the district have launched an agitation demanding immediate release of pending allowances.

The protesting workers said they were yet to receive the incentive for the past three months. They added that they had also not received the honorarium for the past two months. ASHA workers, who play a key role in implementing various public health initiatives of the government, said they had a bleak Christmas and New Year as the government failed to provide them pending dues.

“There are many who have not yet paid the fees of their children as the monthly incentive got delayed. The authorities must release at least our incentive to meet the basic needs of our family,” said the frontline health workers here on Tuesday. A group of workers had staged a protest in front of the Government Taluk Hospital in Muvattupuzha on Monday. They said that the agitation would continue till their demands were met by the authorities.

On Tuesday, ASHA workers under the aegis of Kerala Pradesh ASHA Workers Congress affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress staged a march to the office of the District Medical Officer in protest against the delay in the release of their dues. The protesters said that they had braved several odds during the pandemic period to coordinate the actions taken by the government at the grassroots level. “The announcement that ASHA workers will get minimum wages remains on paper. We urge the government to fulfill its promises without delay,” they said.

Besides the release of their dues, the demands of the workers included fixing eight hours as their daily working time, special allowances for conducting various health surveys, ESI, provident fund and pension benefits.

