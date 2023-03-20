ADVERTISEMENT

Ascertain veracity before making disparaging remarks, HC tells online news channels

March 20, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kochi

Court dismisses anticipatory bail pleas of two persons in a case registered against them for publishing videos of private moments of a woman

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that online news channels have a duty to ascertain the veracity of the news before making disparaging remarks against individuals and publishing videos of their personal lives.

Justice V.G. Arun, while recently dismissing the anticipatory bail pleas of two persons in a case registered against them for publishing videos of private moments of a woman, observed that it was disheartening to note that at least some online news channels were in the habit of publishing sleaze more than news. A section of the public also devours such salacious news. In the absence of any mechanism to curb the menace, it is for those channels to introspect and decide whether, by the action of a few, faith in the fourth estate, a powerful pillar of our democracy, is getting eroded, he said.

The court observed that the publication of another person’s private moments for public viewing is, by itself, an offensive act, even if there is no law preventing such action. No person, whether the media or governmental agencies, had the right to peep into the private lives of the citizens of this country, without a valid reason.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US