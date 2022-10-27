ASAP to offer online classes for learning French

The Hindu Bureau October 27, 2022 19:19 IST

The government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) will offer a French language learning course online. The course is being offered in association with an agency recognised by the French Embassy. Anyone above the age of 15 can apply. For more details visit: www.asapkerala.gov.in.



