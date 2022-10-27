The government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) will offer a French language learning course online. The course is being offered in association with an agency recognised by the French Embassy. Anyone above the age of 15 can apply. For more details visit: www.asapkerala.gov.in.
ASAP to offer online classes for learning French
Anyone above the age of 15 can apply
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.