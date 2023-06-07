ASAP Kerala to hold weekend workshops to popularise courses

June 07, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP Kerala) is set to organise day-long workshops at its community skill park at Kalamassery during weekends to popularising its various courses and to reach out to a wider population with novel courses in new areas.

The weekend workshops will get off the blocks with a session on Krav Maga, an Italian martial art, this Saturday. Deepak Alexander, a trained Krav Maga exponent, will lead the session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be open to people from all walks of life and all age groups.

“If there are enough interested persons, we would explore the possibility of starting a course on Krav Maga. We are open to suggestions from the public about the themes for the weekend workshops,” said Justin Jose, programme manager, community skill park.

As of now, ASAP Kerala runs no martial art-related course at the community skill park. However, a fitness-based gym instructor course has emerged a popular one. Already, three batches with an average of 25 participants have successfully completed the course with a new batch to be started shortly.

The course comprises 150 hours of classroom session and 150 hours of internship during which the participants have to engage in hands-on training with instructors at the fitness centres where they are deployed.

Though mostly taken by gym instructors, fitness freaks also enrol for the course. The certificate issued by the National Skill Development Corporation is valid abroad as well.

“Since most participants are already engaged as gym instructors, we are not always called up on to provide placement. However, we give reference from our database when fitness centres inquire about the availability of qualified trainers. The problem is that the wider public is still not aware about our courses,” said Mr. Jose.

Apart from gym instructor course, the community park offers three courses each in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality and aviation, and another course in communicative English. Besides, around 25 batches are being run in other institutions.

