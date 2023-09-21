ASAP Community Skill Park to launch fresh batch in AR-VR

September 21, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

After having successfully trained 74 persons across four batches in Augment Reality-Virtual Reality (AR-VR) courses, the ASAP Community Skill Park, Kalamassery, is all set to launch a new batch by next month.

Applications have been invited from interested candidates with a minimum educational qualification of Plus Two and technological aptitude. The batch will have an intake of around 20 candidates.

The ASAP Community Skill Park, Kalamassery, which has been recognised by the State government as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in AR-VR has a full fledged state-of-the-art technology lab. “Apart from offering three courses in the segment, we also facilitate the placement of those who successfully complete the courses,” said Jestin Jose, controller, ASAP Community Skill Park, Kalamassery.

The cutting-edge AR-VR technologies have not only revolutionised gaming and entertainment but also have profound applications across sectors such as healthcare, education, and business among others. AR overlays digital information onto the real world, offering exciting possibilities for interactive and immersive experiences. Virtual Reality (VR), on the other hand, immerses users in a completely virtual environment. Whether it’s simulating real-life scenarios for training purposes, providing virtual tours of historical landmarks, or creating captivating gaming experiences, VR is pushing the boundaries of human experience.

The ASAP Community Skill Park, Kalamassery, offers three courses certified by Unity Technologies, the US-based global leader in AR-VR technologies. This includes VR Developer, Game Developer, and Artist.

“Our courses are 200 hours-long with both regular classes and weekend classes for working professionals. Our courses are designed and taught by industry experts who have hands-on experience in AR and VR technologies. We also offer cutting-edge AR and VR equipment and software, ensuring practical, hands-on training. The courses offer career opportunities including in game development, digital marketing, healthcare simulation, and more,” said Mr. Jose.

For more details contact: 9495219570

