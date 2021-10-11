ASAP Cells to come up in all educational institutions in Ernakulam

‘Employability of students, industry requirements to be assessed and courses designed accordingly’

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala is on an expansion mode in the district targeting to set up ASAP Cells in all educational institutions.

So far, ASAP Cells have been set up in 92 out of the 102 educational institutions in the district, including polytechnics, engineering colleges, self-financing colleges, and arts and science colleges.

“The aim is to create awareness among the student community and bring them into the skill development ecosystem. We will assess their employability and industry requirements and design courses accordingly. Besides, we will also arrange for internship, interactions with experts, placements, and pre-placement grooming. In short, ASAP Cells will function as a bridge between the job aspirants and the industry,” said Shanthanu Pradip, district programme manager, ASAP, Ernakulam.

Plans are also afoot to further strengthen ASAP Kerala’s two community skill parks at Kalamasserry and Perumbavoor. The idea is to launch more new courses and bring in more participants to both the parks.

ASAP has now institutionalised its online courses, and runs three online courses in the district.

The online coding course lasting 200 hours being run in association with the ICT Academy under the Kerala State IT Mission is attended by 111 persons across five batches.

The 150-hour GST Accounting Assistant programme, certified by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), being held in association with the Bombay Stock Exchange is attended by 50 in two batches. The course is being held for those with accounting and commerce backgrounds.

A new online course in cybersecurity for 320 hours has just been launched for 30 participants, mostly from technology and computer science fields.

“Our focus is predominantly on NSQF level-four courses and upwards and those with industry relevance. The biggest advantage of our courses is that they come embedded with internships,” said Mr. Pradip.

Admissions are under way for offline courses in automobile technology and fashion technology at the Perumbavoor community skill park and NSQF level-four fitness course at the Kalamasserry park. Though Plus Two has been set as the eligibility criteria for the fitness course, the 40 participants mostly include sportspersons, athletes, fitness and gym trainers, fitness centre entrepreneurs, nutritionists, psychologists, and other professionals.

The Kalamasserry park also offers a 150-hour course in Communicative English Trainer for graduates.

Among the new courses lined up for launch include Urban Cooperative Banking to be held in association with the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Accounting Technicians to be held along with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, training in operating micro drones, and accounts assistant.

“We will also shortly roll out a training course in hybrid technology associated with electric vehicles for engineering students. A few more seats are available in the batch of 40 students,” said Mr. Pradip.