ADVERTISEMENT

As women seeks to find her ‘proper’ gender identity, HC asks parents to undergo counselling

September 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the parents of a 21-year-old girl who wanted to live as a transman to undergo counselling to accept the factum of a different gender identity.

The court passed the directive on a habeas corpus petition alleging that their younger daughter was being illegally detained by a non-governmental organisation, Sahayatrika in Thrissur. However, the detenu submitted that there was no illegal detention and the organisation was only aiding her to find her proper gender identity. 

The court directed the Secretary of the Alappuzha District Legal Services Authority in Alappuzha to provide counselling to parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US