As women seeks to find her ‘proper’ gender identity, HC asks parents to undergo counselling

September 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the parents of a 21-year-old girl who wanted to live as a transman to undergo counselling to accept the factum of a different gender identity.

The court passed the directive on a habeas corpus petition alleging that their younger daughter was being illegally detained by a non-governmental organisation, Sahayatrika in Thrissur. However, the detenu submitted that there was no illegal detention and the organisation was only aiding her to find her proper gender identity. 

The court directed the Secretary of the Alappuzha District Legal Services Authority in Alappuzha to provide counselling to parents.

