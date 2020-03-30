As vegetable and egg supplies resume, prices cool in Kochi

Vegetable, fruit and egg supplies resumed on Monday after a gap of four days, bringing down prices and reassuring both retailers and consumers about the availability of produce in the coming days.

Supplies had been taken care of for the coming week and there should be no shortage according to the present schedule, said C.J. George, wholesaler in Ernakulam market, which is the hub for most parts of the district.

Thirty-five loads of vegetables and fruits arrived at the Ernakulam market on Monday, said N.H. Shameed, another wholesale dealer. He said the supplies arrived from Oddanchatram in Tamil Nadu and arrangements had been made for supplies to continue during the week.

However, he said that wholesale dealings had come down about 50%. There were hardly any retail buyers in the Ernakulam market, mostly due to the restrictions on movement and the lack of public transport, said Mr. Shameed.

The price of small onions (shallot) continued to rule high because of a paucity of supplies while big onion prices have cooled to less than ₹50 a kg in the retail market now.

Vegetable cowpea price was ₹40 per kg in the retail market. Similarly, the price of okra (₹50 a kg), French beans (₹60), carrot (₹60), and beetroot (₹50) had come down and was reaching pre-lockdown levels, said Mr. Shameed.

He said the supplies would be further raised with the arrival of another 16 loads of vegetables and fruits scheduled for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, egg prices had reached a stable level, said Mr. George. There is no shortage of eggs. On normal days, about three lakh eggs reach the Ernakulam market.

Now, with consumption reduced by about 60%, supplies may idle for a while.

With hotels and schools as well as other institutional buyers reducing purchases, egg sales had dipped sharply. This has resulted in considerably good stock position.

Mr. Shameed said the State government had swung into action to ensure regular vegetable supplies. Wholesalers here had also talked to traders in Tamil Nadu about regular supplies. There should be no more problems with the supply channel fully open, he added.