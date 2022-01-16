As TPR rises, Ernakulam gears up to strictly implement COVID norms

KOCHI

16 January 2022 23:06 IST

3,204 positive cases recorded, test positivity rate at 36.87%

With the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) remaining over 30% for the third consecutive day, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday decided to strictly implement restrictions in Ernakulam. The TPR stood at 36.87% on Sunday, when 3,204 cases were reported.

The DDMA meeting took serious note of the formation of clusters in 11 centres, including educational institutions, and banned the conduct of political, social, cultural and community functions until further orders. It also urged the public to strictly follow the instructions issued by the health authorities.

The meeting pointed out that there were 400 positive cases on January 1. The cases had gone up to 1,000 on the fifth day and 2,000 on the twelfth day. The TPR, which stood at 5.38% on January 1, shot up to 36.87% on Sunday. The average TPR for the last three days was 33.59%. The number of people undergoing treatment rose from 3,600 to 17,656 in two weeks.

It was decided that domiciliary care centres would be set up locally and the oxygen-bedded COVID treatment centre at Ambalamugal would be strengthened. The service of more ambulances would be made available. Care centres will be set up at Fort Kochi, Muvattupuzha, Paravur, Kothamangalam and Thripunithura.

According to the health authorities, the number of patients was expected to quadruple by the month-end. At the same time, the number of patients who approached hospitals for treatment would not increase. There was no problem with the availability of beds, including ICUs, they said.

Those seeking treatment for respiratory problems and fever at hospitals would be tested for SARS-CoV-2 and the pace of vaccination would be accelerated. The meeting also decided to restore medical facilities that were available during the second wave of the pandemic. A full-fledged COVID control room will become operational from Monday. COVID outpatient departments will be started in taluk hospitals and those with severe symptoms will be taken to the Ambalamugal centre and other hospitals if required.