As tiny tots log in to online classes

Kavya, a Class 3 student, had a Eureka moment shortly after she began watching her recorded online classes on her father’s laptop earlier this month.

She realised that unlike in a real classroom where she had no other option but to sit through the classes, the technology-driven classes gave her a “choice”. So, the moment she felt that a session was boring, she began to fast-forward the sessions, much to her parents’ dismay.

Online lessons for children in primary classes continue to be marked by such moments, often leaving parents and grandparents at their wits’ end.

For Vanaja Mohan, guiding her four-year-old grandson Dhruv through his online LKG class, is not just enjoyable but also an opportunity to know more about computers. “Seeing the little kid’ spontaneous reactions with no care in the world for etiquette is such fun. The other day, a child simply took a toilet break midway through a class,” she said.

For Tanya Johny, the classes are a test of patience, given her six-year-old son’s short attention span. “I’d be teaching and he’d be busy browsing for cartoons,” she said.

Lakshmi Devi, a lecturer of marine science at the Kochi campus of a private university, said her daughter Meenakshi, a Class 3 student, had picked up the nuances of online classes and etiquette after watching her mother’s online classes during the lockdown. “She knew when to mute and unmute and ask for permissions while the live class is on,” she said.

During her week-long live demonstration session, seven-year-old Madhavi was more concerned about her appearance on the screen than the session. “Interestingly, more than her own school’s online classes, she was more engaged watching sessions on Victers channel,” said her father Ananthakrishnan Nair.