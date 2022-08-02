As rain intensifies, residents in Ernakulam’s coastal areas a worried lot

August 02, 2022 21:25 IST

The residents of coastal areas from Chellanam to Fort Kochi are living in fear of sea incursion with gusty winds affecting the areas and prediction of more heavy rain up to August 6. Areas along the Vypeen and Munambam coast have not reported any problems so far even as fishers said they were going through a difficult phase of the year with weather warnings preventing them from venturing out to the sea for the next five days.

K.D. Kunjappan, a fisherman near Fort Kochi, said people in the coastal areas were living in constant fear of flooding. He said all groups of fishers, including those operating large mechanised boats, were facing a difficult situation.

Jayan Kunnel in Saudi, north of Chellanam, said Kannamaly in Chellanam panchayat was one of the worst affected by the recent bout of flooding. Life or property had not been affected in the past week, he said, adding that if the winds grew stronger with the intensification of rain, the situation could change. He said the Chellanam-Fort Kochi Janakeeya Vedhi had been demanding the implementation of comprehensive coastal protection measures.

Sheri Thomas of Kerala Latin Catholic Association said the coastal segment in Velankanni in Chellanam had not been affected as tetrapods had been deployed there to prevent flooding.

Fishers operating large boats are in trouble because the weather warnings have prevented them from going out into the sea after the 52-day trawling ban. The first of the fishing boats that arrived at the Kalamukku fish landing centre after the trawling ban landed with only a small quantity of threadfin breams.

A fishing boat named ‘Catherine’ that returned to the Munambam fishing harbour on account of the bad weather was caught in rough seas and was grounded close to the harbour. All the 15 fishers on board escaped unhurt, said a communication from the district administration.

K.J. Maxi, MLA, said any measures that needed to be taken on an emergency basis to protect the West Kochi coast would be taken. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had convened a meeting of officials from various departments to review the situation. It has been decided that geotextile bags would be set up along 130 metres of the coast in Kannamaly immediately. Efforts are also on to bring around 700 boats, that had set out on fishing ventures ahead of the weather warnings, back to safety.