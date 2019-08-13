As rain abates, villagers return to flood-affected homes

With the rain letting up and floodwaters receding, people have slowly started returning to their homes at Thelathuruthu near Manjali.

Barring one or two areas in the village, floodwaters have fully drained away. Vehicular movement along the roads had also picked up by Monday, said Shanil, a resident of Thelathuruthu.

A large number of the villagers are banking on flood relief camps for their meals, following the scarcity of potable water to cook food in their houses. In most cases, people were having food from the camp and returning to their homes, he said.

Power supply was restored by Monday evening after local residents joined the workforce of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to clear the branches of trees from power lines. It took five days for the KSEB officials to restore supply after uprooted trees snapped power lines in a large number of areas.

The heavy wind that accompanied the rain had left a trail of destruction in the village, which is one of the agricultural areas of the district.

At relief camps

With people returning to their homes, the number of residents in the relief camp at Christ Raj High School, Kuttipuzha, started dropping. On Monday, 230 persons had food from the camp, indicating a slight fall in the number of people depending on the facility, said V. Anandan, a social worker engaged in running the unit.

Two other camps are also being operated in the region that have together offered refuge to about 250 persons. The camps are likely to be operated for two more days. There is sufficient stock of food grains and other essential materials in the camp. Besides the materials provided by the government, volunteers had also started delivering goods and essential commodities to the camp, he said.

Volunteers and NGOs have started supplying soap, cleaning materials and food to the camp. A final call on winding up the camp would be taken in discussion with civic representatives and government officials, he said.