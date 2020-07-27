As migrants return, concerns over quarantine facilities rise

With migrant workers returning to the State in a slow trickle, concerns over transport to the State, quarantine facilities and payment for such facilities persist.

Figures with the Labour Department show that 2,254 migrant workers have returned to the State recently. A total of 3,71,000 workers from West Bengal, Odisha and other States had gone home on 216 trains. Several others hired private buses to get home, but those figures were not available with the department, said a senior official. Going by the department’s count, there were 4,34,280 migrant workers in the State.

While the Labour Department had been maintaining a record of the number of workers returning, the Health Department and the local body had to monitor the returning workers, said a Labour official.

In the absence of regular trains to Kerala from States such as West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and Bihar, not many workers have been able to return. Contractors have made arrangements for the few who have returned. A plywood manufacturer in Perumbavoor said he had arranged for quarantine facilities and food in a separate building for six workers who returned via flight from Bhubaneswar. The local health inspector had made several calls enquiring after the workers, he said.

Others, like an architect in Kochi, have been struggling to find places where workers can be quarantined. “Without any sort of government institutional facility for migrant workers, or an affordable paid space, it is difficult to ask workers to come back. With the stigma associated with migrant workers and the feeling that everybody from outside the State might carry the virus, renting adequate space for quarantine could also be difficult,” he said.

Health Department guidelines issued last week require the employer or contractor to arrange for quarantine facilities as well as antigen testing for workers. Independent workers would have to bear the cost of testing themselves. The local government will monitor the workers for symptoms.

“Contractors might, to some extent, be able to arrange such facilities. But the footloose workers, a majority of whom have gone back, would find it difficult to return. Paid quarantine facilities and testing will be out of reach for them since they cannot work while they are in quarantine,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development. With rural distress in the home States, many of the workers would like to return, he said.