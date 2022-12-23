As Kochi-Muziris Biennale begins, Fort Kochi paints a picture of neglect

December 23, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

A row of mostly unmanned Chinese fishing nets stared at visitors to Fort Kochi on Friday, even as the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) kicked off belatedly at different venues in the heritage locale.

The wooden stumps of many cantilever nets paint a poignant picture of decades of neglect shown by Kerala Tourism and other agencies towards the upkeep of the nets that once attracted tourists from far and wide to Fort Kochi and rest of the State.

Visitors to the locale and fishermen did not mince words as they spoke about the neglect shown by Kerala Tourism, Revenue department, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), and Kochi Corporation to the upkeep of the locale, even as the KMB began amid the peak tourist season in Kerala. Among them was Manuel, who was trying his luck at angling while seated in between two Chinese nets. “I am amazed at tourism and civic agencies remaining mute spectators, even as the beach has been lost to sea erosion, while the little of what is left has been occupied by water hyacinth and garbage. The plight of the beach walkway and footpaths that lead to the heritage zone speaks volumes of their neglect and ineptitude in ensuring the upkeep of what was once a premium tourist locale,” he said.

C. Satish, president of All Kerala Tour Guides Association, who accompanied siblings Sanjay Shah and Pragnesh Shah from Mumbai to the locale, echoed a similar view. “Nowadays, I feel ashamed of taking guests around the nets since government agencies have not offered a helping hand to fishermen to maintain the nets and to procure lengthy teak logs. This has resulted in many logs being replaced by iron pipes, spoiling their aesthetics, while many fishermen often beg with tourists to eke out a living, faced with falling catch and inadequate funds to maintain the nets. The agencies must also ensure cleanliness of the beach which has gone from bad to worse over the years,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Shah said the beach had immense potential to woo more tourists, thereby bringing revenue to Kerala, if only the government agencies got their act together.

The delay in renovating the nets has been attributed to KITCO not providing adequate number of teak logs to fishermen, although Kerala Tourism had allocated ₹1.50 crore for the project.

Godwin, who ran a popular eatery on the heritage streets, hoped the KMB would bring in more foreign tourists since the locale had been seeing mostly domestic tourists during the past year. Organisers of the Cochin Carnival, which is being held after two years, said they hoped the civic agencies would tidy the locale, while CSML ought to clear footpaths of concrete slabs and pre-cast drains that had been posing danger to pedestrians. Most foreign tourists prefer to check out locales by foot, and heaps of garbage on the beach would be a turn-off for them.

A walk along the beach walkway shows inept handling of infrastructure by Kerala Tourism, with rusting and broken benches adorning its entire length. In addition, broken slabs abound, endangering the lives of visitors.

Shacks put up by encroachers also occupy much of the open spaces in the locale, generating more garbage and blocking the view of the beach. Inadequate parking spaces also pose an inconvenience to visitors.