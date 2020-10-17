As COVID-19 cases surge, Ernakulam shifts focus to critical care

District administration augmenting number of oxygen-supported beds; five more SLTCs being readied for Category B patients

The district administration is augmenting the number of oxygen-supported beds to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam.

The Adlux Convention Centre, which was functioning as a second-line treatment centre (SLTC) mostly for Category B patients, will now be converted into a “special” treatment centre, according to a doctor managing the facility.

Earlier, patients with more advanced symptoms were only given emergency care at the centre before they were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery. It was being developed along the lines of a tertiary care facility where patients with serious symptoms but not requiring ventilators would be treated, said the doctor. Antiviral medicines will have to be supplied to the centre. It will also require more staff, including physicians and ICU-trained nurses. The facility is set to be upgraded in about a week.

About 150 oxygen concentrators were brought to the convention centre on Friday and will be installed soon. The CIAL convention centre, which was a first-line treatment centre, is also being fitted with centralised oxygen supply for 150 beds. Category C patients who have mostly recovered at the MCH, but still require oxygen support are also to be accommodated at CIAL and Adlux.

Five additional SLTCs are being readied for Category B patients in place of the first-line treatment centres at Kothamangalam, Paravur, Mattancherry, Perumbavoor and Mulanthuruthy.

In addition to the 40 ICU beds and 100 high dependency units (HDU) at the MCH, 20 ICU beds and 30 HDU beds are functioning at the PVS Hospital. While major private hospitals had also set aside over 320 ICU/HDU beds altogether, about 80% of the ICU/HDU beds in the district were occupied, putting the system in a tight spot and requiring that beds be set up at the two convention centres, outside of hospital facilities, said Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission.

Private hospitals were testing patients who arrived for surgery or other treatments and those who tested positive were shifted to the isolation unit, irrespective of whether or not they needed intensive care, hence filling up beds, he said. Some private hospitals were shifting some patients who did not need serious medical attention to separate buildings rather than the isolation unit on their premises, he added.

Anticipating a further increase in the number of cases, the aim at present was to diagnose and treat Category B patients early, before they progressed to Category C and required critical care, said District Medical Officer N.K. Kuttappan.