As COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam rise, government hospitals told to step up facilities

The government health infrastructure has started feeling the pressure of the increasing COVID-19 caseload in Ernakulam.

Thirteen of the 15 ICU beds earmarked for COVID patients were occupied at Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. The authorities have pointed out that they will not be able to increase the intake as the remaining ICU beds have been allocated for non-COVID cases, which have gone up considerably. “We had operated the COVID ICU even when the other facilities in the government sector were closed at the end of the third wave. The facilities at secondary and periphery hospitals need to be opened up to meet the rising case scenario,” they said.

The district health authorities said they had started making necessary arrangements to make available more beds for COVID patients in taluk and other government hospitals. Twenty ICU beds will be available at the Aluva taluk hospital as part of the steps being taken to meet a possible increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalisation.

“We have started admitting patients at the pay ward at Muvattupuzha taluk hospital, and are planning to earmark beds in other taluk hospitals at North Paravur, Kothamangalam and Thripunithura,” they said. The district health wing hoped that the medical college authorities would extend support by allocating the non-COVID ICU beds for COVID patients in case of an emergency. They could also make an assessment of the patient’s condition and admit those requiring oxygen or ventilator support in the existing ICU beds, they said.

The district health authorities have informed the private hospital managements not to put additional burden on the government infrastructure by referring those who test positive to government hospitals. Around 1, 050 beds are currently available for COVID patients in the private sector. More beds would be earmarked in taluk hospitals based on the requirement, they said.