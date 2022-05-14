Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Kochi

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Aravind Kejriwal on his arrival at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday evening.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal arrived at Cochin international airport near here on Saturday morning to loud cheers of his supporters.

He is scheduled to address a public meeting organised by the apolitical outfit Twenty20 at the Kitex Garments Ground on Sunday at 4 p.m.

The two outfits seem to have reached a tacit understanding ahead of the bypoll in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Initially, it was rumoured that the outfits would put up a consensus candidate in the election. Soon after, the AAP declared that it will not contest the election.

A more clear picture about the understanding between the two outfits is expected to emerge at the public meeting. Mr. Kejriwal will return to Delhi on Sunday evening.