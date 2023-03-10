Artists divided over conduct of ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ exhibition

March 10, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The participating artists and organisers of the ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ exhibition have rejected allegations of irregularities in its conduct even as a group of artists, who flagged concerns, have reiterated their demand for a government-level probe into the alleged financial irregularities.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, artists and organisers of the exhibition and the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) said the allegations were fabricated and intended to misinform the government.

The group of artists led by Ajayakumar, former dean of Visual Arts, World University of Design, New Delhi, included T.A. Sathyapal, former regional secretary of Kendra Lalitha Kala Akademi, and it had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister in August 2022, alleging that the KBF had claimed that there was no financial assistance provided by the government and it had relied on private aid to organise the event. However, the organisers of Lokame Tharavadu clarified that they had not stated that the government had denied assistance for the exhibition. Of the initial funding of ₹2 crore announced by the government, the foundation had received ₹1.25 crore, they added.

The group of artists had rejected the KBF’s claim that it had spruced up the venues of Lokame Tharavadu that included five museums. In reality, the venues were renovated and repaired under the Alappuzha Heritage Project undertaken as a part of the Muziris Heritage Project using funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), they said.

According to the KBF, the five venues that were allotted had only basic structural facilities. The organisers had revamped and designed them, it said.