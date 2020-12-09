Artists condemn demolition of heritage buildings in Fort Kochi

Now, only a memory: The heritage buildings’ photograph taken in 2012. It also depicts the painting of the structures done by street artists Dinesh R. Shenoy and his son Achutha Shenoy.

Kochi

09 December 2020 01:15 IST

Three structures pulled down to make way for Water Metro terminal

Sunday’s demolition of a row of three heritage buildings along the Fort Kochi beachfront to make way for a Water Metro terminal there has invited the wrath of, among others, members of the art fraternity who are also heritage enthusiasts.

Each of these buildings that are said to date back over 250 years had a tale of their own, having served mariners who sailed past Kochi during the era when steam ships dominated the seas.

The buildings’ photograph taken in 2012 stands out from the crowd. It depicts a painting done jointly by Dinesh R. Shenoy and his son Achutha Shenoy, street artists.

A resident of Mattancherry, Dinesh founded Centre for Heritage Monument Studies, to exhibit and promote his paintings on monuments and other traditional architectural structures, over a decade ago. His son — a 12th standard student of St. Sebastian School, Thoppumpady, has taken after him and the two are often seen painting in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry with a canvas, painting heritage buildings, unmindful of tourists and others walk past.

The first building that was pulled down on Sunday housed the then port office, another a gear shed where ships’ accessories were stored and the third a coal shed (hence called ‘Karippura’), used to store coal meant to power ships that sailed from the Suez Canal to South East Asia.

‘Only painting left’

Expressing dismay at the demolition, Dinesh, who has captured 480 heritage buildings on his canvas — of which 200 are from Fort Kochi — said that the three buildings were different from other monuments in the area.

“They stood out by their simplicity and elegance, despite having only the ground floor, unlike most other heritage structures which are two storeyed. The thick slanting pillars that provided robust support to the structures too were strikingly attractive. The painting was done over a span of eight days, from a busy spot which provided a vantage view of two sides of the structures. Now only the painting is left to keep alive their fond memories,” he said.

During the past 15 years, Dinesh spent substantial time documenting heritage buildings. Just like in Fort Kochi, many heritage buildings — including those whose walls were four-feet thick, at the famed Bazar Street in Mattancherry too are making way for shoddily-renovated structures or what is commonly portrayed as ‘modern constructions.’

Chipping off their lime covering and replacing it with concrete is the easiest way to destroy a heritage building, he says.

‘Scratch on face’

President of Kochi Biennale Foundation Bose Krishnamachary said that the demolition was almost like a scratch on one’s face — Kochi’s face.

“It erased history and aesthetics of the place. Sad to see the rubble that is left. I am sure these people (KMRL which is spearheading the Water Metro project) are not aware of the aesthetics of the building and the locale. They will slowly erase the Chinese fishing nets as well — it is predictable. Someone should stop it,” he said.