Artists blame Kochi Biennale Foundation for organisational lapses and lack of transparency, seek course correction

December 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 50 invited artists of the 2022–23 edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) in an open letter blamed the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) for its shoddy planning, poor communication, and confusion following the delayed deployment of production staff, taking a toll on their creative efforts.

“Our overall analysis, drawn from many individual experiences, is that the way the KMB is currently organised hinders the artistic process, and closes opportunities for artists rather than enabling them. Concerns have been present in past editions as well, but they have become greater in this 2022–23 edition. We ask the Biennale to move away from a system of accepted dysfunction, structural helplessness, and fear of failure, towards an environment of mutual respect, honesty, and care towards artists, curators, and all production workers. This is what we expressed in our crisis meetings with the Biennale Foundation, and we remain committed to these demands,” said the letter signed by 53 invited artists for the fifth edition of the KMB.

The last-minute postponement of the main exhibition had irked the artists as they pointed out that the KBF should have made the decision to postpone it weeks earlier, “when many of the failures were already apparent, well before thousands of art lovers travelled for the opening day, and most artists themselves had to return and could not stay on to see their own work installed or engage with the work of fellow artists and visitors”.

The artists blamed the organisers for poor communication as they did not receive replies to phone calls and emails over the course of months leading to the opening of the Biennale. “False commitments were continuously given. Rather than a frank, honest assessment and response to questions and issues raised by artists. Empty promises were made, they said.”

The letter stated that the opaque financial planning and last-minute fundraising led to delays and uncertainty in artist productions and an inability to confirm materials and technical equipment for venues. Despite this edition taking place two years later than originally planned, funding, contracts, and financial planning have been chaotic. At the same time, 40 new commissions were announced.

The scale and ambition of the Biennale should be attuned to its financial situation. Institutional optimism that “it will all work out” is not a viable strategy for producing such an ambitious event, and artists and production staff should not bear an unreasonable burden for it, it said.

The absence of capable people at the appropriate time, despite the curator’s and artists’ constant calls, was another issue. Production teams were hired two, four, six, and eight weeks before the opening date. This led to innumerable problems, including unprepared exhibition sites, missing expertise to deal with international shipping, technical and audio-video issues, missing contracts, and a general lack of skill on hand in everything related to exhibiting artwork.

KBF to file reply

A decade of experience did not translate into a better-prepared situation. While there are excellently organised events of this scale in Kerala, the Biennale Foundation has constantly shifted blame around rather than identifying and addressing actual causes, according to the artists. The KBF representatives said they would submit a detailed reply to concerns raised by the artists while pointing out that they had already informed them about the numerous challenges faced by the foundation.