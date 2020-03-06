Artistes petition against MVD’s fine on vehicle

The Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK) has petitioned the Transport Minister, seeking roll-back of a fine of ₹24,000 that the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had allegedly imposed on a vehicle carrying artistes of Aluva-based Aswathy Theatres at Triprayar in Thrissur.

The MVD reportedly imposed fine on the charge that the vehicle, taken on rent by the theatre group, had kept a display board without the department’s consent. Such a massive fine has been imposed at a time when theatre groups are finding it tough to survive, said J. Shailaja, general secretary, NATAK.

Meanwhile, the MVD said the fine would work out to ₹2,400 and not ₹24,000. A probe has been ordered to find out as to what led the assistant motor vehicle inspector to impose the fine.