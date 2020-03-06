Artistes petition against MVD’s fine on vehicle

The Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK) has petitioned the Transport Minister, seeking roll-back of a fine of ₹24,000 that the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had allegedly imposed on a vehicle carrying artistes of Aluva-based Aswathy Theatres at Triprayar in Thrissur.
The MVD reportedly imposed fine on the charge that the vehicle, taken on rent by the theatre group, had kept a display board without the department’s consent. Such a massive fine has been imposed at a time when theatre groups are finding it tough to survive, said J. Shailaja, general secretary, NATAK.
Meanwhile, the MVD said the fine would work out to ₹2,400 and not ₹24,000. A probe has been ordered to find out as to what led the assistant motor vehicle inspector to impose the fine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.