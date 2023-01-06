ADVERTISEMENT

Artist Sabarinath passes away

January 06, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOCHI

G. Aravindan had used his features to create the protagonist of his series Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum

The Hindu Bureau

Artist Sabarinath passed away here on Thursday. He was 87.

Filmmaker G. Aravindan had used the features of Mr. Sabarinath while he visualised the main character, Ramu, in his illustrated series Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum.

Mr. Sabarinath had worked as a commercial artist at Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd. (FACT) and later continued his creative pursuits as a freelance artist.

Cremation on Saturday

A native of Thirunakkara, Kottayam, he had won various awards. The cremation will be held at the crematorium at Athani, Kakkanad, on Saturday. He had joined FACT in 1963 and left the institution in 1968 to pursue his passion for drawing. Besides holding various exhibitions, he had also designed the cover page for various books.

A childhood friend of Aravindan, he had always recalled the director’s decision to use his features for the character of Ramu. His unique beard and hair style had caught the attention of the filmmaker when he decided to launch the graphic novel as a series in the Mathrubhumi daily.

