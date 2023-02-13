Artificial reefs, sea ranching to help improve marine resources amid climate change, says ICAR official

February 13, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Marine scientists from the country are working for healthy and sustainable marine fisheries production through measures such as deploying artificial reefs in the sea as well as sea ranching. “Around 20% increase in fish production has been noticed in areas where artificial reefs were deployed,” said Joykrushna Jena, Deputy Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

He said scientists were working on various issues confronting the marine fisheries sector. Collaboration and cooperation among countries and research institutes are necessary to improve the sector even as climate change is affecting distribution patterns and availability of resources like Indian oil sardine and mackerel in Indian waters.

Mr. Jena was presenting plans and perspectives of India for marine fisheries research at a global symposium on innovations in fishing technologies for sustainable and resilient fisheries. The stock and availability of Indian oil sardine and mackerel had heavily been affected by climate crisis, he said.

Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, said India was working to maximise revenue from fisheries through value conservation, value capture, and value creation. According to him, it will ensure not only better economics for the sector but also contribute to ecological sustainability. He was speaking after inaugurating the symposium.

The government was committed to maintaining a balance between improving fishing performance and minimising its negative impacts, he said. “Policies and legal provisions are primarily focused on low-impact fishing. Pressure on fish stocks in near-shore waters have made us think of improving the situation by exploring resources in the high seas,” added Mr. Swain.

J. Balaji, Joint Secretary, Department of Fisheries, said the country was focusing on providing low-cost technology to fishermen. “Only one-third of the total fish production in the country comes from marine fisheries. Giving technology access to fishermen is one of the prime tasks of the government,” he added.

The symposium is being organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme, an inter-governmental organisation, National Fisheries Development Board, ICAR, and national fisheries institutions as part of the 23rd annual meeting of the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea, Food and Agriculture Organisation’s joint working group on fishing technology and fish behaviour.

Jonathan Lansley, Fishery Industry Officer, FAO; Daniel Stepputtis, scientist, Thünen Institute, Germany; A. Gopalakrishnan, Director, CMFRI; and P. Krishnan, Director, Bay of Bengal Programme, were present.