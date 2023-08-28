ADVERTISEMENT

Artificial flowers turn into cheaper substitute for jasmine

August 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Diehard jasmine-lovers can take heart from the increased availability of tubular rose-like creations made out of both cloth and plastic, as a substitute for the traditional, naturally grown flowers.

One of those familiar with the artificial flower business in Kochi said that natural jasmine flowers are sold for about ₹50 to ₹60 a muzham, the traditional measure that approximates a forearm length. The artificial tubular rose creations are much less costly both in cloth and plastic production, he said.

There is also a scarcity of natural jasmine flowers in the market during the Onam season, said the trader familiar with the business. He said that the artificial flowers are soft, beautiful, and provide a feeling of being natural and long-lasting.

These synthetic creations can be cleaned up and stored to be used again and again, making it a viable alternative to the fast-fading and short-lived natural flowers, he added.

These synthetic creations are quite freely available, infact more abundantly than before. They are sourced from Tamil Nadu during the seasons of festivities and marriages. Innovators have already come out and flooded the market with artificial Kanikonna (golden shower) and other flowers as well as what used to be thought of as the irreplaceable fresh banana leaves for the Onam sadhya.

