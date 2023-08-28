HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Artificial flowers turn into cheaper substitute for jasmine

‘These synthetic creations can be cleaned up and stored to be used again and again, making it a viable alternative to the fast-fading and short-lived natural flowers’

August 28, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Diehard jasmine-lovers can take heart from the increased availability of tubular rose-like creations made out of both cloth and plastic, as a substitute for the traditional, naturally grown flowers.

One of those familiar with the artificial flower business in Kochi said that natural jasmine flowers are sold for about ₹50 to ₹60 a muzham, the traditional measure that approximates a forearm length. The artificial tubular rose creations are much less costly both in cloth and plastic production, he said.

There is also a scarcity of natural jasmine flowers in the market during the Onam season, said the trader familiar with the business. He said that the artificial flowers are soft, beautiful, and provide a feeling of being natural and long-lasting.

These synthetic creations can be cleaned up and stored to be used again and again, making it a viable alternative to the fast-fading and short-lived natural flowers, he added.

These synthetic creations are quite freely available, infact more abundantly than before. They are sourced from Tamil Nadu during the seasons of festivities and marriages. Innovators have already come out and flooded the market with artificial Kanikonna (golden shower) and other flowers as well as what used to be thought of as the irreplaceable fresh banana leaves for the Onam sadhya.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.