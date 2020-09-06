Arterial roads in Kochi inundated

Numerous arterial roads in the city were inundated following Sunday rain, bringing back memories of two heavy rains that disrupted normal life during the past month.

Traffic was disrupted, albeit in a lesser scale since it was Sunday. MG Road, parts of Banerjee Road and many

NH corridors, including parts of Edappally-Aroor NH bypass were inundated.

PWD officials blamed the Smart City Mission for the bad condition of Banerjee Road, park avenue road and other roads and flooding. “We handed over these stretches to the mission for upgrading them, including footpaths and drains. Flooding could have been controlled if drain works were over by now,” they said.

Sources in the mission said that renovation works would have got over but for COVID curbs and shortage of labour.