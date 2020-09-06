Kochi

Arterial roads in Kochi inundated

The flooded Kundannoor Junction in the city on Sunday.

The flooded Kundannoor Junction in the city on Sunday.  

Numerous arterial roads in the city were inundated following Sunday rain, bringing back memories of two heavy rains that disrupted normal life during the past month.

Traffic was disrupted, albeit in a lesser scale since it was Sunday. MG Road, parts of Banerjee Road and many

NH corridors, including parts of Edappally-Aroor NH bypass were inundated.

PWD officials blamed the Smart City Mission for the bad condition of Banerjee Road, park avenue road and other roads and flooding. “We handed over these stretches to the mission for upgrading them, including footpaths and drains. Flooding could have been controlled if drain works were over by now,” they said.

Sources in the mission said that renovation works would have got over but for COVID curbs and shortage of labour.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 9:46:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/arterial-roads-in-kochi-inundated/article32537118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story