Arterial roads in city inundated

The incursion of floodwater into drains during high tide, and unscientific reconstruction and alleged blocking of drains in connection with Kochi metro works have been blamed for large-scale flooding witnessed in arterial roads in the the city on Tuesday.

Most roads were inundated on the day with water overflowing from drains.

Referring to recent occurrences of flooding of the KSEB’s Kaloor sub station, P.M. Harris, Chairman of the Kochi Corporation’s Works Standing Committee, said that this happened since pipe culverts in the vicinity were filled up by metro rail contractors.

Similarly, footpaths and drains have been covered with tiles in many areas in the metro corridor without constructing manholes. This hampers cleaning of drains. Furthermore, many hotels, wayside eateries and others dump food and plastic waste into drains, choking them.

Anyhow, squads had been constituted for damage control and they were making all efforts to declog drains, Mr Harris said.

Mayor Soumini Jain too concurred with this, saying a combination of high tide, heavy rain and unscientific drain reconstruction by metro agencies was to blame for the situation. Unpardonable delay by KWA in completing pipeline laying work and allocation of individual pipelines too were to blame for damaged and inundated roads.

“The metro agencies altered the slope of many drains and blocked access to many side drains. All this has resulted in even the ‘pettiyum parayum’ system becoming ineffective in draining excess water from drains and canals. The engineering wing has been directed to analyse the situation and to carry out remedial measures on a daily basis.”

Ms. Jain said that care was being taken to build wider drains on new roads to prevent them getting clogged.