Art show harks back to lockdown months

Collection of paintings, sculptures at Durbar Hall draws crowds

The artists who have put together a show at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery are elated by the response it has drawn from the crowd. “We have had a steady stream of visitors to the show; a huge encouragement after the pandemic lull,” says sculptor Anu B.S., one among the 12 participating artists and a faculty member in the Department of Sculpture, RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, Thripunithura.

“Resilience” that opened on November 6 has a collection of paintings and sculptures that explore the artistic experience during the lockdown months. As galleries locked their doors and shows migrated online, artists struggled to continue their art practice, often making do with available supplies and battling creative strife. “The Internet offered possibilities, but there is nothing quite like being at a physical art show, beholding a work in its full size, understanding the scale and texture,” says artist and farmer O.J. Dileep, whose oil paintings depict his connection with his immediate surroundings.

Organised by Mithram, an artists’ collective that has been regularly hosting art shows since 2011, the show is its first after galleries reopened. Co-ordinated by sculptor Manesha Deva Sarma S.N., who teaches at the College of Fine Arts, Kerala, the show is not just a platform for the artists to showcase the works, but also an opportunity to engage with the viewers. “Art speaks for itself, but the artist is here to talk about his work,” says Anu, whose sculptures in terracotta, wood and copper explore the visual vocabulary of artifacts seen in museums.

The show marks the re-entry of Godfrey Das, artist, designer and retired faculty member of the College of Fine Arts, Kerala, who has three of his watercolour works on display. “This is my first official showcase, after working as an artist for 33 years,” he says. A member of the Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishad, Godfrey designed over 4,000 book covers for it. He did book covers and illustrations for other organisations including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi. “Now, I feel I have more time to get back to my original interest,” he says. All three of his works are 4x3 ft done on 640 gsm watercolour paper.

Sculptor Prakasan K.S. says that he used the lockdown period to refine his sculptural language. His intricately sculpted works in terracotta, which have a tactile quality, reflect his early memories of having grown up in coastal Varappuzha.

The show is on till November 13.