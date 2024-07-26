Art show featuring Emirati artists in Kochi from July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi is joining hands with the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi-based Rizq Art Initiative to organise an exhibition of four Emirati artists at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery from July 26.

Titled ‘Notes from Another Shore’, the exhibition featuring the works of artists Almaha Jaralla, Samo Shalaby, Latifa Saeed, and Hashel Al Lamki will be inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at 10.30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

T.J. Vinod, Ernakulam MLA, will be the chief guest. Lalithakala Akademi chairman Murali Cheeroth and Rizq Art Initiative executive director Shafeena Yusuff Ali will attend the event.

A panel discussion featuring art curators, artists, art students, and enthusiasts will be held on July 27 at 6 p.m. The works to be exhibited here had earlier drawn widespread attention in art shows in Venice and Italy. Ms. Yusuff Ali said the exhibition would also turn out to be a forum for Indo-Arab cultural exchange. Rizq Art Initiative trained artists from West Asia and Kerala alike. There would be an exhibition of works by Kerala artists in Abu Dhabi as well, she said.

The exhibition will be on till August 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.