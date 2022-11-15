  1. EPaper
Art installation at college invites criticism from social media

November 15, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An installation intended to convey the rise of marginalised communities in spite of the various social and political obstacles, by students of the department of Malayalam at Union Christian College, Aluva, has come under attack from a section of social media users.

The installation, which was part of the centennial expo held at the college from November 7 to November 12, had shown a book on Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s Ente Satyaneshwana Pareekshanangal’ resting on a chair, which is placed over literary works including Tirukkural and Thunchath Ezuthachan’s Mahabhagavatham Kilippattu among others.

A section of social media users alleged that the Indian Constitution was placed on the chair, while Tirukkural and Mahabhagavatham were kept below it, to show that the Constitution was above religions.

The college management clarified in a communication that it gives a lot of importance to secular values and also respects all religious thoughts and texts. “We offer an apology on the inference that the installation, which was presented as an art work, had offended religious sentiments,” it said.

The students informed the authorities that they had never intended to insult any religion. They also denied allegations that the Indian Constitution was placed on the seat.

