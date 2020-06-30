Arrival of Chinese goods blocked, allege traders

Traders in Kochi say that containers with Chinese goods have been blocked from being released with the call to boycott Chinese goods across the country having its reverberations here.

Trade sources said that about 400 containers with Chinese goods had been blocked since early last week.

However, sources in the container terminal operations in Kochi said it was business as usual at the terminal with containers being received and processed as usual.

But the containers appear to be being held over at the clearing point. Goods being imported from China include building materials, sanitary wares, iron hardware, utensils, home appliances and parts of mobile phones. Traders were waiting for delivery after paying duties including GST, said a trader in Kochi on Tuesday.