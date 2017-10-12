Arrested for theft, ganja peddling

KOCHI: The Kalamassery police have arrested two persons on charges of theft and ganja peddling. Babu Hussain, 41, of Mattancherry, was wanted in connection with the theft of ₹35,000 from a shop at Kalamassery. He landed in police custody during a routine police patrol on Wednesday night. He was also involved in several other theft cases in Kochi.
Salim of Kunnumpuram was arrested on Thursday on the charge of ganja peddling. The police recovered 1.2 kg of contraband from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested him from an isolated location on Seaport-Airport Road.
