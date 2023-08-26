Arrest of Shajan Skaria: court slams police for abuse of process of law

August 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Sessions Court has slammed the State police for making a mockery of the court process and abuse of the process of the law.

P.K. Mohandas, Additional Sessions Judge (7), made scathing observations against the police on Saturday in an anticipatory bail plea filed by Shajan Skaria, the editor of a YouTube channel, on an allegation of forging a telephone bill.

Mr. Skaria, who had appeared before the Station House Officer, Nilambur, in another case, was again taken into custody “within half an hour of his surrender before the investigating officer or even before he reached the police station” in the second case, the court noted.

The court noted that an accused who appeared before the investigating officer on a directive of the High Court, in an application for pre-arrest bail, would be under the expectation that he would be released on bail in the event of his arrest. He appeared before the investigating officer in good faith that he had got protection of the order of the High Court. Arresting a person who was proceeding to the police station or on his way to surrender before the police based on a court order in connection with another case was nothing but making the court procedures a mockery, the court noted.

The judge criticised the action of the police as a clear abuse of the process of the law. The bad intention of the investigating agency was clear from the fact that the investigating officer attempted to delay the disposal of the petition by seeking time, the court observed.

The court felt that the investigating officer in the case acted in haste, considering how the accused was being taken into custody.

The court directed the investigating officer to release Mr. Skaria on bail after his interrogation on the day itself after him executing a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties each of the like amount.

