Arrest of Sabu M. Jacob and others not imminent as probe only in the initial stages

December 10, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The immediate arrest of six persons, including Twenty20 chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob, in a case registered by Puthencruz police on a petition by Kunnathunadu MLA, P.V. Sreenijin seems unlikely though they face non-bailable charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The probe launched by the police is only in the initial stages with evidence collection and recording of the statements of the petitioner and witnesses all due. Though the probe is now being headed by Puthencruz Dy.SP, a special team is likely to take over shortly, police sources said.

The Puthencruz police on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Mr. Jacob and five elected members of Twenty20 in Aikkaranadu panchayat. The other accused were Deena Deepak, president; Prasanna Pradeep, vice-president; and panchayat members Sathyaprakash A, Jeel Mavelil, and Ranjani P.T.

Mr. Jacob said that his legal team is looking into the FIR and a decision on the course of action is likely to be taken by Monday. He reiterated to fight the case legally and politically. “I have seen the petition and it seems unlikely that the charges evoked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will stick. Nowhere has he (Mr. Sreenijin) has alleged that he had been boycotted on account of his lower caste,” Mr. Jacob said.

The petition mentioned among other things castiest slur in violation of various provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and disregard of his position as MLA.

Police had invoked Section 3(1) (r) (intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view) and Section 3(1) (u) (by words either written or spoken or by signs or by visible representation or otherwise promotes or attempt to promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes).