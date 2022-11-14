Arrest of officer accused of rape yet to be recorded

November 14, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The arrest of the Station House Officer of the Beypore coastal police facing allegation of gang rape is yet to be recorded as the Kochi City police probing the case have chosen to do so only on landing at least circumstantial evidence substantiating the allegations.

P.R. Sunu was picked by the Thrikkakara police on Sunday and brought here. The victim has accused the officer and two others of raping her on two occasions in as many locations in Kochi.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju on Monday told the media that the background of the officer concerned was not good as he had multiple cases against him and had faced departmental action more than once. That was the reason why the investigation team took him into custody and brought him to Kochi immediately, he said.

The police, Mr. Nagaraju said, did not want the accused to give a slip at a later stage. He said a thorough investigation would be conducted. The officer added that allegations of involvement of more persons would have to be verified.

Efforts are being made, sources said, to at least confirm the presence of the accused at the locations where the alleged crime had taken place, before recording the arrest. The accused has been asked to appear before the investigation officer on Tuesday at 10 a.m.