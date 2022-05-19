Arrangements nearing completion for Thrikkakara bypoll

May 19, 2022 22:45 IST

1,96,805 voters to exercise franchise

A total of 1,96,805 voters are expected to exercise their franchise on May 31 when voting for byelection for the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency is held. Of these, there are 1,01,530 women voters, 95,274 male voters, and one transgender voter.

A communication from the Public Relations Department said preparations and arrangements for voting was nearing completion, and that voting facilities and arrangements at the booth level had been completed. Voting machines that were examined have been handed over to the returning officer, and training of officials, who will be involved in conducting voting, has been completed. Election materials and equipment will be distributed and returned at Maharaja’s College in the city, the communication added.

There will be a total of 239 voting booths in the constituency. Facilities will be arranged for differently-abled people to cast vote. Rest rooms, drinking water and light arrangements will be made at all polling booths, the communication said.

The 119th polling booth at the Thrikkakara Infant Jesus LP School has been declared a woman-friendly booth. There will also be five model polling booths in the constituency.

The communication said 1,470 polling officials had been deployed. They include 1,340 officials for the conduct of polling and 130 for counting of votes.

Twenty-one tables have been arranged for counting. They will be under the supervision of 27 micro-observers. There will also be special observers for counting postal ballots. Webcasting will be used to settle disputes at booths, especially those declared sensitive, the communication said.