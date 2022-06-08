Arrangements in place for trawl ban period

The Ernakulam district administration and the Fisheries department have ordered all fishing boats operating off the coast of Kerala from outside the State to leave, as a 52-day trawling ban will come into effect from the midnight of June 9.

The authorities have also ordered the closure of all diesel bunks at fishing harbours, even as fuel will be provided to in-board engine boats through authorised bunks, said a communication here on Tuesday.

The authorities said considering short supply of fish during the trawling ban season, measures are being adopted to prevent sale of fish laced with harmful chemicals.

Fish workers and those at peeling sheds will be provided free ration during the period, the communication added. Fishers have been advised to apply for free ration through their respective Matsyabhavans.

While in-board engines are allowed to fish during the ban days, they can only use one carrier boat each. These carrier boats should have proper registration papers. Details should be submitted to the fisheries offices concerned by boat owners. Biometric identity cards and safety equipment are a must for fishing expeditions, the communication said.

There will be additional safety operations during the monsoon season, including marine ambulance. Fisheries Control Room: 0484 - 2502768; 9496007037 and 9496007029. Marine Enforcement: 9496007048. Coastal Police, Fort Kochi: 0484 - 2215006 / 1093.