Arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

July 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has issued detailed instructions on the responsibilities to be discharged by various departments as part of preparations for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. A meeting to discuss preparations for the day’s celebrations was held at the district collectorate on Wednesday, said a press release here.

The Public Works department (PWD) has been instructed to carry out repair works at the parade ground at the collectorate where the Independence Day parade will be held. A pandhal for a 1,000 people will be constructed. School bands will participate in the celebrations. The parade rehearsal will be held on August 10, 11 and 12. Besides, members of the police force, Fire and Rescue Services, NCCs, Student Police Cadre members, scouts and guides, and civil defence volunteers will get an opportunity to join the parade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.