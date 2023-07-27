HamberMenu
Arrangements for Independence Day celebrations

PWD instructed to carry out repair works at parade ground at the collectorate

July 27, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has issued detailed instructions on the responsibilities to be discharged by various departments as part of preparations for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. A meeting to discuss preparations for the day’s celebrations was held at the district collectorate on Wednesday, said a press release here.

The Public Works department (PWD) has been instructed to carry out repair works at the parade ground at the collectorate where the Independence Day parade will be held. A pandhal for a 1,000 people will be constructed. School bands will participate in the celebrations. The parade rehearsal will be held on August 10, 11 and 12. Besides, members of the police force, Fire and Rescue Services, NCCs, Student Police Cadre members, scouts and guides, and civil defence volunteers will get an opportunity to join the parade.

