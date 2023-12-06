Around 25,000 expected to attend Navakerala Sadas in Thrikkakara

December 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The organising committee of the Navakerala Sadas in the Thrikkakara constituency expects around 25,000 people to attend sessions at the civil station parade grounds on December 9. Organising committee chairman C.M. Dinesh Mani and convener B. Anilkumar told reporters here on Wednesday that cultural programmes would begin at the parade grounds at 9 a.m. on the day ahead of the Navakerala Sadas.

Thirty counters are ready to receive complaints. They include 10 each for women and men and five each for differently abled persons. There are also three help desks to assist those who want to draw up their complaints. The complaints will be received from 8 a.m. on the day.

The Navakerala Sadas will begin with a breakfast meeting at Thripunithura with 50 people from different walks of life representing Thrikkakara. While the cultural programme is on, the Chief Minister and his team of Ministers will travel by bus via Karingachira, Irumpanam, Kakkanad Signal Junction, and Info Park road to reach the south-east gate of the collectorate. The public will be able to use the other gates to enter the venue of the Sadas.

The Thrikkakara municipal grounds, Pattupurakkal temple grounds, and areas near Oligmugal have been prepared for parking of vehicles of those participating in the Sadas.

All the 164 voting booths in the constituency will be decorated with lights, the organisers said.

Meanwhile, a development seminar on Thrikkakara’s future discussed various aspects of the growth of the emerging township. The suggestions that came up at the seminar will be presented at the Navakerala Sadas. Residents’ Associations, techies, and merchants were involved in drawing up various development agendas for Thrikkakara over these days ahead of the Navakerala Sadas, they added.