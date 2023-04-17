Around 13,000 tonnes of burnt residue, ash lying at Brahmapuram fire site

April 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 13,000 tonnes of burnt residue and ash are lying at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram following the massive fire on March 2, according to an assessment made by the CSIR- National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Environment Technology Division of the institute conducted the study after the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to quantify the burnt and unburnt waste lying at the site. Around 2.09 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste was impacted in the fire that lasted for nearly 12 days, it said. Experts from the division conducted a field walk through survey and GIS mapping to ascertain the estimated quantity of burnt and unburnt waste.

The compositional analysis suggests that around 1.05 lakh tonnes of unburnt (50.1%), 8,151 tonnes of semi-burnt (3.9%), and 95,932 tonnes of ash mixed mud or soil waste fractions (45.9%) are present in the fire-ridden waste piles. The higher composition of semi-burnt content was observed in Sector 1B (around 1.1 lakh tonnes). Around 4,500 tonnes of semi-burnt residues and 51,000 tonnes of ash mixed mud or soil are present there. Hence it should be reclaimed on a priority basis. Sector 1A should be given second preference considering the closeness of the site to the Kadambrayar, said the report.

The investigating team said separated combustible fraction could be transferred out of the site immediately to avoid further fire accidents. It should be processed through high-temperature processes such as co-combustion, co-incineration, or waste-to-energy operations.

The rejects as well as the good earth fraction generated from the separation process is contaminated with toxic chemicals generated during the fire incidents, and hence both the fractions should be capped with impervious lining on the sides as well as on the top. The capped land area may be used for vehicle parking or as an open storage yard without disturbing the underlying waste bed. This suggestion is subject to detailed geotechnical investigations at the site and should be conducted based on geotechnical expert advice, according to the report submitted to the board.