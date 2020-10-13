Around 100 start-ups register for She Loves Tech contest

Kerala Startup Mission’s competition to boost businesses led by women and technology dedicated to improve lives of women

Kerala Startup Mission’s virtual competition in association with She Loves Tech to create a pan-India network for entrepreneurs, firms and investors to promote women in technology and technology for women has received an enthusiastic response with around a hundred start-ups registering to join the competition from across India, when registrations closed last week.

The She Loves Tech competition was meant to boost businesses led by women and any entrepreneur with technology dedicated to improve the lives of women globally, said an official at the Startup Mission, which is conducting the Indian round of the global competition.

The preliminary round – National Grand Challenge – will be held on October 31. Ten best start-ups from among the applicants will pitch virtually at the National Grand Challenge and the winner will be selected to join the global finals.

Preceding the preliminaries, there will be a mentorship round on October 26 and an investor café for two days subsequently. The mentorship round will be for the top 30 start-ups from the applications received, which will help them make the right pitch and prepare them for the National Grand Challenge.

The investor café on October 28 is a one-to-one virtual meet with the investor and start-ups looking for financial support. Ten start-ups from the top 30 will compete in the National Grant Challenge and the winner can attend a boot camp and get access to the international conference.