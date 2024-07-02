Aroor-Thurvavur elevated highway works: Kerala High Court flays NHAI

The Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not providing alternative arrangements for vehicular and pedestrian traffic before starting the work of elevated highway between Aroor and Thuravur.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that while the development activities undertaken by the NHAI were welcomed, they should not come at the cost of people’s lives or cause inconvenience to travellers. He noted that in other countries, alternative arrangements were made and implemented before starting such works. However, in this country, the common man felt the impact until the works were completed, which was not conducive in modern times.

The court asked the NHAI to report back within two days about the status of the elevated highway work and the alternative arrangements made. The court passed the order during a hearing on a case related to the poor condition of the road. The amicus curiae informed the court about traffic snarls and frequent accidents on the Aroor-Thuravur national highway.

