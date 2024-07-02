GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aroor-Thurvavur elevated highway works: Kerala High Court flays NHAI

Published - July 02, 2024 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not providing alternative arrangements for vehicular and pedestrian traffic before starting the work of elevated highway between Aroor and Thuravur.

Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that while the development activities undertaken by the NHAI were welcomed, they should not come at the cost of people’s lives or cause inconvenience to travellers. He noted that in other countries, alternative arrangements were made and implemented before starting such works. However, in this country, the common man felt the impact until the works were completed, which was not conducive in modern times.

The court asked the NHAI to report back within two days about the status of the elevated highway work and the alternative arrangements made. The court passed the order during a hearing on a case related to the poor condition of the road. The amicus curiae informed the court about traffic snarls and frequent accidents on the Aroor-Thuravur national highway.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.